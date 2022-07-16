On one side, when continuous upward corona graph is raising eyeballs, there is a news of a new fever growing rapidly. Scrub typhus. Already 15 people have been affected by this disease in Hooghly district of West Bengal. Due to the same symptoms as fever, shortness of breath, it takes time to detect the disease. If not tested in time, it can even lead to death. This disease is also known as bush typhus. A disease caused by a bacterium called Orientia tsutsugamushi. The disease is transmitted through the bite of small insect. These insects range from 0.2 mm to 0.4 mm in size.

Scrub Typhus: Symtoms

Its symptoms usually appear after 5-7 days after being infected with Scrub Typhus. Fever, headache, shortness of breath, itching in the muscles, vomiting are the symptoms of scrub typhus. Itching all over the skin in particular is one of the symptoms of this. In the part where the insect bites, the spot becomes black. The symptoms of dengue and Scrub Typhus are very similar. Thus, most of the times it is difficult to diagnose the disease. If not treated properly, there is also a possibility of organ failure. The patients are identified by looking at the type of fever and the study of the insect bite.

Also Read: Scrub Typhus: Over 10 kids hospitalised, Mamata Banerjee's BIG step amid spread of disease

Scrub Typhus: Beware of Rats

Usually, these types of insects are found in the forest. Apart from this, these insects nests in the dirt and old dusty furniture. Even more sensational is the fact that the rat is one of the carriers of scrub typhus. So doctors say that don't keep any food or waste material that can invite the rats come to your house. To avoid this disease, the houses should be freed from rats. Freed your house from as much as dirty garbage.

Also Read: Scrub Typhus: 'Don't wait to take PARACETAMOL, OTHERWISE...', steps to be taken amid spread of disease

Scrub Typhus: Keep Children Away From Bushes

Children often come to the bushes while playing. In that case, you have to wear a full-sleeved shirt and shoes with your feet covered. Especially those who work in the field, for them the district health department has issued an advisory. After returning home take bath in hot water and clean clothes properly. If someone has fever, headache, vomiting, shortness of breath, then they are asked to contact the district hospitals. And they are being asked to consult a doctor immediately.

Scrub Typhus: Testing Going On

Testing of this Scrub Typhus is going on at the district hospitals. The tests have started at Arambagh Subdivisional Hospital, Chandannagar SDH Hospital and Serampore Walsh Hospital. The affected persons are already undergoing treatment at the Chinsurah sadar hospital.

According to the district health department, 15 people are infected at the moment. Three people have been infected in Chinsurah, four in Mogra, 4 in Polba, 1 in Dhaniakhali, 1 in Haripal, 1 in Pandua and 1 in Pursurah. Three of them are admitted to the Chinsurah Imambara district hospital. Last year, 97 people were infected in this district.