Scuffle breaks out between security guards and residents in Noida society, 2 guards detained: Watch

Noida: A clash broke out between two groups of people supporting different candidates for the Preisdent post of the Apartment Owners Association in Noida's Hyde Park residential society. Two women have sustained sustained minor injured. The Noida police has registered a complaint and detained two security guards. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida's Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida



(Vid source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/SCHfwwM9w9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Also Read: Scuffle breaks out between Zomato delivery boy and security guard in Noida, arrested

Earlier this month, A scuffle broke out between a Zomato delivery boy and the security guard of a housing society in Noida. The brawl broke out after the security guard of the housing society denied entry to the delivery agent. UP ploce arrested both under section 151 of IPC.

Also Read: Shrikant Tyagi, who abused woman in Noida society, released from jail; wife says 'will celebrate Diwali now with full fervour'

Earlier, a spat between politician Shrikant Tyagi and another resident in Grand Omaxe Society had triggered a major row last month. Tyagi was arrested after he was caught on tape abusing and shoving a woman who protested when palm trees were being planted in the open space in front of Tyagi's ground-floor apartment.

He was arrested on August 9 by Noida Police in Meerut. Several police teams were formed and the Uttar Pradesh STF was involved in the search for Shrikant Tyagi across three states. He was finally traced to Meerut, where police arrested him and three of his associates.

Tyagi was booked under several Sections of the IPC - 354 (outraging modesty of woman and assault), 447 (criminal trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also later charged under the Gangster Act after a group of men, believed to be his close supporters, barged into the housing society, seeking the woman complainant’s arrest.