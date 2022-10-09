NewsIndia
NOIDA

Scuffle breaks out between Zomato delivery boy and security guard in Noida, arrested

The brawl broke out after the security guard of the housing society denied entry to the delivery agent.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 07:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A scuffle broke out between a Zomato delivery boy and the security guard of a housing society in Noida. The brawl broke out after the security guard of the housing society denied entry to the delivery agent. UP ploce arrested both under section 151 of IPC.

Talking to ANI, DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi said the  "delivery boy associated with Zomato went to deliver food to a housing society where the security guard did not allow him to enter. After which a scuffle broke out between them. Both of them have been arrested under section 151 of IPC."

