Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Delhi; Police Commissioner vows action against those who don't follow restrictions

New Delhi: Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the national capital on Monday night (March 23). Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava warned people that strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the restrictions.

Srivastava told ANI, "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Delhi. We expect that everyone will stay at home other than people related to essential services. Strict action will be taken against those who will not follow the restrictions."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will strictly be enforced in the national capital.

He made this statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state governments to ensure that rules of lockdown are followed properly.

Delhi CM also tweeted, "I completely agree with you, Sir. Today, several people violated the lockdown. This is not acceptable. Due to this, the health of all citizens is at risk. This would be strictly enforced in Delhi."

The Chief Minister today warned people as they ignored instructions to stay at home. On the first day, a large crowds was seen at interstate bus terminals and other places despite prohibitory orders, sparking concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Traffic crawled on the Delhi borders as police barricaded roads and conducted thorough checks on those entering the national capital. Doctors, patients going to hospitals, media personnel and those involved in essential services were allowed to pass. All satellites cities --- Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon --- saw traffic jams.

Admitting that "execution" of the prohibitory orders in the city was "not up to the mark today", the Delhi Police moved to seal all border pickets and said curfew passes will be issued to people associated with essential services.

They, however, said that mediapersons will not need the passes and their ID cards will suffice.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. He had stated that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown.

Notably, police has now imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the capital till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, banning assembly of four or more people in one place.