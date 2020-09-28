हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Security forces arrest LeT terrorist, who recently joined proscribed outfit, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

According to the police, he went missing since September 11 to join the terrorist ranks of LeT.

Security forces arrest LeT terrorist, who recently joined proscribed outfit, in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama

The security forces on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who had recently joined the proscribed terror outfit, in Pulwama district Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating material of the LeT has been recovered from him.

The Awantipora Police along with 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 185 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) arrested Faisal Ahmad Dar, a resident of Khankah Bagh Pampore in Pampore area near Konibal village crossing in Awantipora.

According to the police, he went missing since September 11 to join the terrorist ranks of LeT.

A police statement read, "The said terrorist went missing from 11th September to join the terrorist ranks of Laishker-e-Toiba and was active in Anantnag, Awantipora and Pampore areas."

Dar uploaded an audio clip on social media on September 13 wherein he claimed to have joined terrorist ranks and requested his parents not to look for or search for him.

An FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at Pampore Police Station.

