Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

Security forces arrest two LeT affiliates in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, recover ammunition

In the afternoon, a white Maruti car moving in a suspicious manner was approaching the joint check posts at Singhpora crossing in Baramulla and was flagged by the security forces to stop.

Security forces arrest two LeT affiliates in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, recover ammunition

In a joint operation, security forces on Wednesday arrested two persons affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered ammunition.

Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that on specific input that there was a terrorist activity planned in the general area of Baramulla, multiple checkpoints were laid by Baramulla Police, the local unit of the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In the afternoon, a white Maruti car moving in a suspicious manner was approaching the joint check posts at Singhpora crossing in Baramulla and was flagged by the security forces to stop.

On carrying out the search of the vehicle, two grenades, 100 rounds of AK-47, and two letter pads of the banned terror organisation LeT were recovered. Two persons in the car were also arrested. On preliminary enquiry, the accused accepted that they were working as Over Ground Workers (OGW) of the proscribed terror outfit. 

In this regard, a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the law in Baramulla Police Station and the matter is under further investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir terrorismLashkar-e-TaibaLeTJammu and Kashmir terroristsJammu and Kashmir terrorist groups
