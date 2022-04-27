हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pulwama encounter

Security forces gun down terrorist in ongoing encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama

The killed terrorist has not been identified yet as the encounter continues. 2-3 terrorists including foreign terrorists of JeM outfit are trapped inside the cordon.

Security forces gun down terrorist in ongoing encounter in Kashmir&#039;s Pulwama
Image credit: ANI

Pulwama: An unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Mitrigam village of Pulwama district of South Kashmir. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that "one terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter. However, identity is yet to be ascertained as a gunfight is in progress in the area."

"2-3 terrorists including foreign terrorists of JeM outfit are trapped inside the cordon. The operation was halted for the evacuation of civilians. 01 soldier injured. Precautions are being taken to avoid collateral damage. Trapped terrorists will be neutralised at the earliest," added Kumar.

Earlier a joint searching team of Police and army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area. 

A police officer said "As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint team, which was retaliated and an encounter started.

It's pertained to mention here that it's 41 encounter of this year earlier in 40 encounters Security Forces managed to kill 59 terrorists.
 

