Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition from Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch

Srinagar: In a major success for security forces, the troops recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Kasblari Forest in Mendhar region of Poonch on Monday (August 9).

The recovery included two AK 47 rifles along with four magazines and 257 rounds of live ammunition, a Chinese pistol with 10 magazines and 68 rounds, 23 live rounds of 7.65 mm, four Chinese grenades, 13 detonators, one Set I Com, two mobile phones, and other miscellaneous items.

“A joint search operation was launched by the troops of 72 Battalion CRPF, BSF, SOG Poonch, and RR. As the troops carefully scanned the area, they busted a concealed hideout which yielded a recovery of arms and ammunition which can only be termed as warlike,” a statement from the security forces read.

“It is the availability of arms and ammunition which serves as the lifeline for the nefarious designs of terrorists who carry out heinous attacks on security forces and civilians,” they added.

