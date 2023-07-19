Seema Haider Mystery Deepens: Pakistani 'Bhabhi' And Her Lover Sachin Meena Booked Room Under Fake Names



Kathmandu: The mystery surrounding Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who is currently under investigation for illegally entering India after falling in love with her Indian partner Sachin Meena whom she met while playing PUBG mobile game, has further deepened with more shacking details coming to the fore. Now, the owner of a hotel in Nepal’s Kathmandu, where the two stayed, has claimed that the pair booked a room under fake names.

‘Seema, Sachin Booked Room Under Fake Names’





cre Trending Stories

According to news agency ANI, the two stayed at the Nepal hotel for almost a week in the month of March. Ganesh Roka Magar, the Nepal hotel owner, had revealed to news agency ANI that the couple stayed in the room most of the time during their stay there.

“They came to my hotel in March (2023) and stayed for seven-eight days and then checked out of the hotel,” the owner of New Vinayak Rolpa Jaljala Rukmeli Guest House said.

‘Seema-Sachin Stayed Locked Inside The Hotel Room Mostly’

“Most of the time they used to stay in the room... They used to go out of the Hotel in the morning and evening but they would return within a very short time because our hotel is usually closed after 9:30-10 pm daily and they used to come two hours early... They mostly use to have fruits brought from outside and here in the hotel they only ordered Nepali Veg Thali and didn’t go out that frequently,” Roka Magar recalled.

‘Seema-Sachin Made Payment In Indian Currency'

He further revealed that Sachin came to the hotel first and booked the room and told them that his wife is en route and the woman came the following day. “The pair then stayed for about 7 days. While checking out the hotel, it was Seema who checked out first and then Sachin left on the following day...Only the two had come, they didn't have the children with them...,” Roka Magar said.

The hotel owner also showed the entry logbook and said, “When I saw in the news then I realised that they’re Sachin and Seema as they made their entry under the name 'Shivansh’.” "They had made the payment in cash in Indian currency notes," he added.

IB Seeks More Info From SSB, UP Police

The central intelligence agency – IB – has sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Seema Haider who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan’s Karachi. A senior official confirmed that the central agencies, which got alerted about Seema Haider, have asked for detailed reports from SSB and UP Police.

‘2 Video Cassettes, 4 Mobile Phones, 5 Pakistani Passports Recovered’

The Uttar Pradesh DGP office issued a brief note - "...Two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address & ID card recovered from Seema Haider. Investigation of the same is underway. She, along with her four children, entered India illegally and District Police is carrying out an investigation in this regard."

"Intelligence agencies have asked for a report from SSB and UP Police to find out how she managed to cross over without being verified by police personnel at the border. We have also demanded a report from UP Police as she entered India via UP border and stayed with her partner for many days," Prashant Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh Special Director General Law & Order, said.

While refusing to say anything about Seema Haider going to jail, the top cop said, "This matter is linked to two nations, it is not right to say anything unless there is sufficient proof. She had once been to jail and is now on bail. Further action is being taken.”

The UP DGP added that they are verifying the claims about her journey she made in TV interviews and they are also finding out who assisted her in arriving in India from Pakistan.

For the unversed, Seema Haider, who is now being referred to as Pakistani Bhabhi, had crossed over to India to live with Sachin Meena whom she befriended via an online game. The couple started living together in Greater Noida. However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. The Indian officials are investigating who assisted her in arriving in India from Pakistan.

Seema Haider, who does not want to go back to Pakistan, claims that she befriended Sachin Meena via playing PUBG online game.

It has also come to light that Seema's husband, who is working in Saudi Arabia, used to send Rs 70,000-80,000 per month. After all expenses, Seema could save Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month. Seema had also bought a house for Rs 12 lakh, which she sold after three months of buying as she wanted to come to India.

(With ANI Inputs)