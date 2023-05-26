topStoriesenglish2613797
Sengol Row: Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Insulting Indian Tradition, Saivite Mutt

Amit Shah condemned the Congress’s assertion that there was no proof of the Sengol being a sign of the British handing over power to India in 1947.

New Delhi: Amid a row over installation of sceptre Sengol in new Parliament building, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed Congress for belittling the Sengol and calling it a 'walking stick'. Shah condemned the Congress’s assertion that there was no proof of the Sengol being a sign of the British handing over power to India in 1947, as the new Parliament building’s inauguration sparked a verbal clash between the ruling and opposition parties. He said the Congress should “introspect” on its conduct. Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India's freedom but it was banished to a museum as a 'walking stick'."

"Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India's freedom," he said. Congress, he further posted, is calling the "Adheenam's history as BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed there was no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power by the British to India.
The Sengol will be installed near the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The event is being boycotted by 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress.

