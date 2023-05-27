Sengol Row - 'Symbol Of Tamil Power...': Rajinikanth's BIG BACKING TO PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of Parliament Inauguration
Rajinikanth's Statement On Sengol: "Sceptre (Sengol), the traditional symbol of Tamil power, will shine in India's New Parliament Building. My sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made Tamilians proud," actor Rajinikanth tweeted.
Trending Photos
Rajinikanth's Statement On Sengol: Tamil actor Rajinikanth today lauded Modi government's move to install Sengol in the new Parliament building. The Tamil superstar, who also heads a political outfit in southern state, said that Sengol (sceptre) is a symbol of 'Tamil power'. "Sceptre (Sengol), the traditional symbol of Tamil power, will shine in India's New Parliament Building. My sincere thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made Tamilians proud," actor Rajinikanth tweeted.
Live Tv