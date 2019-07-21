Senior PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins National Conference party

close

Jammu and Kashmir

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Sunday joined the regional National Conference (NC).

Srinagar: Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Muhammad Khalil Bandh on Sunday joined the regional National Conference (NC).

Bandh had won the state assembly elections thrice for the PDP from Pulwama constituency and was a minister in the then ruling PDP-BJP coalition that collapsed in June last year.

He joined the NC here on Sunday in the presence of Farooq Abdullah and some other senior NC leaders. Bandh had resigned from the basic membership of the PDP two days ago. 

In his letter addressed to PDP President Mehboba Mufti, Bandh said he was feeling choked in the PDP after the death of Mufti Muhammad Sayeed since the advice of senior party leaders was being ignored.

 

Jammu and KashmirNational ConferencePeoples Democratic Party
