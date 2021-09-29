Sensational Zee News sting! BIG revelations around Mahant Narendra Giri's death

The controversy surrounding the death of Mahant Narendra Giri shows no signs of abating. In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, BJP leader Sushil Mishra and SP leader Indu Prakash Mishra, who were close to the Mahant, made some big claims.

Sushil Mishra said that Mahant was not a person who would die by suicide on the basis of some picture. The sting operation showed him claiming that there must be a CD involved, which is likely to be the reason behind his death. Sushil said that police might have the CD and the content of the CD must have driven Mahant to his death, said Sushil, adding that he was 101% sure it was suicide.

Indu Prakash Mishra, in the sting operation, said that while he and Sushil Mishra were mediators, the argument between Anand Giri and Mahant Giri was resolved behind closed doors, and therefore the content of their conversation are not known. He said that it was Mahant who initiated the resolution of the argument and that it was Sushil Mishra who made the now-famous video which showed Anand Giri seeking forgiveness of the Mahant.

A dispute over a piece of land has been reported to be one of the main causes of discord between the two.

Dr UB Yadav, the doctor of the Mahant, said in the same operation that Mahant had bad knees which needed to be replaced. Also he claimed that five hours prior to his death, he was with the Mahant, who didn't look as distressed as a man who was contemplating suicide is expected to be.

We need to tell our readers once again that these were a part of a sting operation of Zee News, and not formal interviews given to the channel.

CBI investigation into his death and 'suicide note' is a must, Ram Vilas Vedanti later told the channel.

Mahant Narendra Giri, who was the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, allegedly committed suicide on September 20. Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Shri Baghambari Gaddi under the Geoge Town police station area.

In his suicide note, the deceased had named the three, accusing them of mentally harassing him, following which the police had lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of abetting the suicide.

The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari the very next day on September 21 after the Akhara Parishad chief was found dead in his room.

The third accused and Tiwari's son Sandeep was arrested on September 22 and all three of them were remanded to judicial custody after their arrests.

