Separatists in J&K battling shortfall in terror-funding from Pakistan

Strong measures taken by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against terror-funding from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir has become a massive bane for separatists in the state.

It is reported that several separatist leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, have been facing mounting troubles stemming from a fall in funding from Pakistan. Sources in the Home Ministry have told Zee News that the separatists are now attempting to collect funds in the name of donations and these funds could possibly be used to help terrorists with.

Intelligence agencies, in a report to Centre, have also said that several Hurriyat leaders are extremely concerned with funds drying up. During Ramzaam last month, it is reported that attempts were made to make up the deficit by collecting funds in the name of charity. It has also been learnt that in Srinagar in particular, funds were sought from mosques in the garb of donations during Shab e Qadar.

A senior official in the Home Ministry also told Zee News that ever since NIA, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department began cracking down on flow of money from Pakistn, its effects have been clearly visible in the Valley and that there has been a noticeable reduction in money in the coffers of separatists and terrorists operating here.

Desperate times have called for desperate measures and intelligence agencies reveal that separatists even attempted to carry out anti-India protests during Ramzaan in a bid to get 'donations' from people at large. All information related to this is currently being assimilated, processed and assessed. Hawala operations are being investigated since 2018 and all such efforts have also resulted in incidents of stone pelting in J&K coming down because separatists previously used money to convince people to target security forces.