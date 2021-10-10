हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Seven-member Congress delegation seeks urgent meet with President over Lakhimpur Kheri ‘massacre’

Calling it a “shocking incident of broad day massacre of farmers”, Venugopal noted that it has “shaken the conscience of the entire nation”.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Congress party has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking an urgent meeting over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in order to raise questions on the investigation that followed after the incident.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal urged the President to allow a delegation of seven party members led by Rahul Gandhi to “present a detailed memorandum of facts”.

“Even more tragic are the open warmings given by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni and consequent trampling of farmers under a Thar Jeep owned by the Minister and his family,” he wrote.

“Farmers, who were eyewitnesses, have openly stated that they were run over by vehicle being driven by son of the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Despite all-round protests and intervention of the Supreme Court, no decisive action has been taken either against the guilty or against the Minister,” he added.

The proposed seven-member delegation, apart from Rahul Gandhi, includes AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury.

The letter was dated October 9, while the key accused Ashish Mishra was arrested late that day after a long session of questioning by the police.

