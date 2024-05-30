The rising temperatures are not just taking a toll on human life across India but also affecting wildlife including birds and animals. In Madhya Pradesh's Panna, the increasing heat has led to the deaths of numerous bats, as they fell from the banyan trees around the Dahlen pond.

The temperature in Panna has been hovering around 42 degrees Celsius over the past few days. This excessive heat has proven fatal for many bats, which have been found dead and fallen to the ground beneath the trees.

The death of multiple bats aroused curiosity among the local residents as they gathered to witness the distressing scene. In response, the municipal authorities have taken precautionary measures by collecting the dead bats and disposing of them in garbage trucks.

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning of severe heatwave conditions in parts of Madhya Pradesh. "There is a possibility of severe heatwave in Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Morena and Niwari districts in the state. A red alert has been issued in these areas and the temperature here today will be around 46/47 degrees celsius," said the IMD.

The state capital Bhopal and Vidisha can also experience the heatwave and the temperature is likely to hit 44 to 45 degrees celsius. Other regions in the state that may experience heatwave are Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Khandwa, Khargone, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Maihar, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh.