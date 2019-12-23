Several Jharkhand BJP ministers including CM Raghubar Das, BJP state chief Laxman Giluwa trail

With the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Janta Dal alliance getting a clear majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Hemant Soren is very likely to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the state upstaging BJP's Raghubar Das.

The ruling party seems to have lost its sheen with most of the top leaders trailing in their constituencies. The states incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das has been trailing from his Jamshedpur East seat by more than 7,000 votes. Former BJP leader Saryu Roy has been contesting from the seat as an Independent throwing up a tough competition to the sitting BJP MLA.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Laxman Giluwa has been trailing from Chakradharpur to JMM's Sukhram Oraon by a margin of more than 13,000 votes.

Other BJP leaders also have not fared any better, state Women and Child Development minister Dr. Louis Marandi who has been up against JMM chief Hemant Soren in Dumka, has been trailing by over 2000 votes.

Raj Paliwar, state Labour, Employment and Training minister has been trailing from Madhupur to JMM's Haji Hussain Ansari. Jharkhand's Human Resouce Development minister Neera Yadav has been trailing from Kodarma behind RJDs Amitabh Kumar. State Minister of Urban Development, Housing, and Disaster Management Chandreshwar Prasad Singh trails from Ranchi to JMMs Mahua Maji.