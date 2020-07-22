हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonu Punjaban

Sex racketeer Sonu Punjaban jailed for 24 years by Delhi court for forcing 12-year-old into prostitution

Sonu Punjaban has been sentenced to jail for 24 years by the Dwarka court in Delhi for her involvement in kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution.

Sex racketeer Sonu Punjaban jailed for 24 years by Delhi court for forcing 12-year-old into prostitution
File Photo

New Delhi: Sonu Punjaban has been sentenced to jail for 24 years by the Dwarka court in Delhi for her involvement in the kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution.

The Dwarka court also sentenced Sonu's associate Sandeep Bedwal to 20 years imprisonment. 

Sonu has been convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

She had recently attempted suicide by consuming poison at Delhi's Tihar jail and was immediately rushed to Deen Dayal Hospital after her condition worsened. 

The incident goes back to 2009 when Sandeep tricked a 12-year girl into love and marriage and had taken her to a woman named Seema.

According to the 12-year old child, she was raped by Sandeep and was sold to Seema. Seema had then forced her into prostitution and sold her to Sonu Punjaban.

The Police investigation is still on as the officials are looking for more people connected to the case.

Geeta Arora, alias Sonu Punjaban, was arrested by Delhi Police after a six-month-long chase in December 2017.

Punjaban's network extended to many places across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Sonu Punjaban Prostitution
Martyr Colonel Santosh Babu's wife appointed Deputy Collector in Telangana
