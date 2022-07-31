Mountain of Money, Property, Gold and 'Sex Toys'. In the last few days, all these words have been associated with former minister Partha Chatterjee. Known to be the foremost leader of the Trinamool and right hand of Mamata Banerjee, the bloated property of the flamboyant politician is almost eye-rolling. Along with this, there is a lot of buzz going on with Partha Chatterjee's 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee. And in the meantime a picture came forward. Where it is seen, a woman is buying jewellery, and Partha Chatterjee is sitting in the chair in front of her. The picture came forward on Saturday. According to sources, this is a photo of a ornament shop in Madhyamgram. It appears that Partha is sitting on a chair. He is wearing a maroon half-sleeved punjabi, and white pajama, surgical mask on his face. The one he is looking at is a woman. Wearing Black sari, open hair. But the face is not visible.

Another 'Intimate Friend'!

In the picture taken from the back, it is understood that the woman has come to the shop to buy jewellery. Sales girls are helping her to choose jewelery. But who is the woman? Is she buying jewelry herself? Or is Partha buying it for her? All these questions have not been answered yet. However, many people are giving two-by-two to make the picture public. Many believe that the woman sitting in the front chair is Arpita Mukherjee. Or the woman in the picture spread on social media is another 'Intimate Friend' of Partha? Netizens also raised that question.

Arpita is Not The Last Woman

It is already fairly clear that Arpita Mukherjee was close to Partha. But Arpita is not the last woman in Partha's life! According to sources, the names of many other women have surfaced as close to Partha. At least four other women, including an high ranked government officer, who had close ties with Partha Chatterjee had come forward.

Ornament Shop in Madhyamgram

It is to be noted that not only 28 crore rupees but also a lot of gold jewelery was recovered from Arpita's Belgharia flat. Meanwhile, this picture of the state minister, which has gone viral on social media, has created a new controversy. According to a source, that picture is of an ornament shop in Madhyamgram. Partha went to that shop last year during Durga puja. However, it is not known who the accompanying woman is. But the speculation is that Partha went with 'Intimate Friend' Arpita.

The Enforcement Directorate raided the house in Partha last Friday. After questioning him, the officials reached the elite residence of his 'Intimate Friend' Arpita Mukherjee in Tollygunge. About 22 crore cash was recovered from there. Jewelery worth Rs 79 lakh, 18 mobile phones. Later, about 28 crore was recovered from Arpita's Belgharia flat. Along with gold and silver coins, jewelry, 'Sex Toys' were also found. Arpita and Partha are in the custody of ED till August 3 as per court orders.