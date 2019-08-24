Shahid Afridi supports Imran Khan on Kashmir, tweets undignified remark against PM Modi

Even as Pakistan struggles to find support from the international community on Kashmir issue, the country's former cricketer Shahid Afridi took an undignified dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “barbaric acts” in the Valley.

“We expect more from @UN to stop violence&cruelty in conflict zone of Kashmir,majority of the Indians DO NOT support the barbaric acts of @narendramodi it's time he should come towards building long term peace,this inhumanity should be put to a stop4good #KashmirStillUnderCurfew,” he tweeted.

We expect more from @UN to stop violence&cruelty in conflict zone of Kashmir,majority of the Indians DO NOT support the barbaric acts of @narendramodi it's time he should come towards building long term peace,this inhumanity should be put to a stop4good #KashmirStillUnderCurfew — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 23, 2019

Showing his support for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Afridi said, “Injustice and oppression can never be tolerated - we hope to come to resolve ASAP !! @ImranKhanPTI Truly appreciate your untiring efforts for peace in #Kashmir #KashmirStillUnderCurfew #KashmirBleeds #HumanRights”

Injustice and oppression can never be tolerated - we hope to come to a resolve ASAP !! @ImranKhanPTI Truly appreciate your untiring efforts for peace in #Kashmir #KashmirStillUnderCurfew #KashmirBleeds #HumanRights https://t.co/XwGFtN5MHl — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 23, 2019

Despite a snub from countries across the world, Khan Friday once again raked up the Kashmir issue on Twitter in a bid to spread false information and baseless claims. Khan chose to remain mum on Pakistan being blacklisted by Financial Action Task Force's subgroup Asia Pacific Group. He instead went on another tirade and alleged that India will attempt a “false flag operation” to divert attention away from Kashmir.

“I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in Kashmir,” Khan said.

I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations & the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 23, 2019

In a big blow to Pakistan, Islamabad was warned by Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) subgroup Asia Pacific Group APG on failing to meet its commitments on the issue of dealing with terror financing. Pakistan has been put on 'Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List' (blacklist) for its inability to take actions as defined in the Mutual evaluation action plan, which is an annual process. On 40 compliance parameters, Pakistan failed on 32 counts and its actions will be observed for one year now.

Global terror financing watchdog FATF will also take a call on blacklisting Pakistan at its next plenary meet from October 16 to 18, 2019.

This is not the first time that Afridi has tried to butt in the Kashmir issue. On August 6, he had called for UN and US intervention after the Indian government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "Why was UN created and why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression and crimes being committed in Kashmir against humanity must be noted. US President Donald Trump must play his role to mediate," he tweeted.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir responded back on Twitter, “Afridi is spot on guys. There is `unprovoked aggression`, there are `crimes against humanity`. He should be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in `Pakistan Occupied Kashmir`. Don`t worry, will sort it out son!!!”

Most nations have clearly stated that Kashmir is an internal matter for India.