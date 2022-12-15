'Sharaab buri cheej hai, jo peeyega vo marega hi': Nitish Kumar after spurious liquor kills 36 in Bihar

New Delhi: In the wake of yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, which has so far killed 36 people, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday (December 15, 2022) said that liquor is a "bad thing" and that people drinking it will "obviously die". Speaking to reporters, the JD(U) chief also said that even when there was no ban on alcohol in Bihar, people used to die due to spurious liquor.

"People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die. Liquor is bad and shouldn't be consumed," he said.

"Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - an example is before us," Nitish added.

He also said that he has told his officers to nab people manufacturing liquor and carrying out illegal alcohol business.

In Bihar's Saran district, 36 people have died in the suspected hooch tragedy. The deaths have been reported from Mashrak and Isuapur police station areas of Saran.

It is noteworthy that the sale and consumption of alcohol were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar-led government in 2016.

