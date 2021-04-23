हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor apologises to Sumitra Mahajan’s son for his misinformed tweet on her 'demise'

In his deleted tweet, Tharoor had expressed condolence on the “demise of veteran BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan.” Soon after it, he retracted his statement and wished good health to Mahajan.

Shashi Tharoor apologises to Sumitra Mahajan’s son for his misinformed tweet on her &#039;demise&#039;
File Photo

New Delhi: A day after tweeting the “demise” of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan having fallen for fake information, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday (April 23) apologised to her son for his mistake.

“Spoke to Sumitra Mahajan ji's son to convey my sincere apologies at last night's misinformation. He was most gracious & understanding. Delighted to hear she is very much better. Expressed my best wishes to her & her family,” Tharoor tweeted.

In his now-deleted tweet, Tharoor had expressed condolence on the “demise of veteran BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan.”

Soon after it, he retracted his statement and wished good health to Mahajan.

“I have deleted my tweet. I wonder what motivates people to invent and spread such evil news that takes in people. My best wishes for Sumitra ji’s health and long life,” he tweeted late Thursday.

Mahajan’s reaction came a day later after the incident, in which she questioned the media for not verifying the news before publishing.

“How could news channels run a report on my so called demise without even cross checking with the Indore administration? My niece refuted Mr. Tharoor on Twitter but what was the urgency in announcing without confirmation?” said Mahajan.

The former Lok Sabha speaker's son Mandar put out a video clip, saying his mother is perfectly fine and urging people not to reply on false news being spread about her.

Shashi TharoorSumitra MahajanFake news
