Shashi Tharoor falls for fake news, tweets about Sumitra Mahajan’s death, deletes it later

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor had expressed condolence on the “demise of veteran BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan.” The tweet has since been deleted. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday (April 22) kicked up a controversy after he tweeted about the death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

In his tweet, Tharoor had expressed condolence on the “demise of veteran BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan.” The tweet has since been deleted. 

In another tweet, the senior Congress leader apologised for falling for fake news and wished her a “long life”. 

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote in Hindi that "Mahajan is healthy and fine. May God give her a long life" (roughly translated from Hindi).  

Replying to Vijayvargiya, Tharoor tweeted, “Thanks @kailashOnline. I have deleted my tweet. I wonder what motivates people to invent and spread such evil news that takes in people. My best wishes for Sumitra ji’s health and long life.” 

Shashi TharoorSumitra Mahajan
