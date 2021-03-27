'Sorry!', says Shashi Tharoor after slamming PM Narendra Modi's speech in Bangladesh

New Delhi: A day after slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in Bangladesh, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday (March 27, 2021) apologised saying that he doesn't mind admitting when he is wrong.

The Prime Minister during his two-day visit to the neighbouring country had said that he did 'satyagraha' for Bangladesh's freedom.

"I must have been 20-22 years old when I and my colleagues did satyagraha for Bangladesh's freedom," PM Modi had said in Dhaka while addressing the main golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's Independence and the birth centenary of its founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Slamming the speech, Shashi Tharoor took to his official Twitter account and said, "International education: Our PM is giving Bangladesh a taste of Indian “fake news”. The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh."

However, 12 hours later, the Congress MP accepted that he was wrong and said, "I don't mind admitting when I'm wrong. Yesterday, on the basis of a quick reading of headlines and tweets, I tweeted "everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh," implying that Narendra Modi had omitted to acknowledge Indira Gandhi. It turns out he did. Sorry!"

Several other BJP and Congress leaders were engaged in the war of words on Twitter over the same speech.