Shashi Tharoor sad at Sachin Pilot's exit, calls him one of Congress' 'best, brightest'

Hours after Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (July 14) called him the "best and brightest" in the party, adding that it was sad to see him leave the party. Pilot was fired from the Rajasthan government, following a political tussle between him and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"I am sad to see Sachin Pilot leave Congress. I consider him one of our best and brightest, and wish it had not come to this. Instead of parting, he should have joined the effort to make the party a better and more effective instrument for his, and our, dreams," tweeted Tharoor.

The decision to sack Pilot was announced by Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala during a press conference. The Congress decided to show the door to Tonk MLA after he skipped a second meeting of Congress Legislative Party on Tuesday in Jaipur.

“Congress made Sachin Pilot a Union minister in his 30s, a deputy chief minister in his 40s..We have given Sachin Pilot many opportunities. He has been an MP, MoS and a state party president. I am sad that Sachin Pilot and some of his colleagues have fallen for a trap laid by the BJP...This is unacceptable,” said Surjewala.

After being removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the state president, Sachin Pilot merely said that truth can be disturbed but not defeated, indicating perhaps that he is ready to wage a lone battle as he has no chance of defeating Ashok Gehlot by staying in the party.

Pilot is yet to break his silence on the political developments but it is expected that he would hold a press conference on Wednesday to indicate his future plan. This is very clear that he would not accept CM Gehlot as his leader anymore and it is likley that he would channelise all his energy in toppling the Gehlot government.

The political crisis in Rajasthan started on Sunday (July 12) after Pilot raised the banner of revolt against CM Gehlot and sent a message to the party that he may quit the party with this loyalist MLAs. Pilot claimed in some interviews that he has the support of over 30 MLAs.