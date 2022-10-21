Shimla's BJP candidate 'Chaiwala' REACTS over comparison with PM Modi, says 'Mai unke PAIRO ki...'

There is a direct fight between the BJP and Congress for the Himachal assembly elections. At the same time, whether the Aam Aadmi Party will be able to make it a triangular contest or not will be decided in the coming days. At present, this time, the BJP has made the contest interesting in Shimla assembly seat. The BJP has got a 'Chaiwala' for Shimla urban seat in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The name 'Chaiwala' is also interesting because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also got the name of 'Chaiwala' in the BJP. Opposition leaders used to make fun of PM Modi only by saying 'chaiwala', which the BJP used as a weapon.

'Chaiwala' of Shimla

Sanjay Sood runs a tea shop in Shimla. The BJP has decided to field Sood from Shimla in place of Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. Earlier, Suresh Bhardwaj had contested for Shimla Urban seat four times. After getting the ticket, Sanjay Sood said, "I am very grateful that BJP made me its candidate to contest from a hot seat like Shimla Urban. For a small worker like me, it's a great honor."

Tea Shop Since 1991

Sanjay Sood belongs to a very poor family and has been running a tea shop in Shimla since 1991. Earlier, he used to sell newspapers which would help him pay the college fees. At that time, he also got an opportunity to work in the student wing of RSS "Vidyarthi Parishad" (ABVP). He said, "Earlier, I used to sell newspapers at the bus stand. Despite being from a poor family, the spirit of service remained in my heart. I worked for the student council for five years but had to stop it due to financial difficulties. Later on, I worked as a medical representative for two years, after which I opened this tea shop in 1991. It helps me feed my family and pay their expenses."

Comparison with PM Modi

As now, a comparison is being made between Sanjay Sood and PM Modi with the title of 'Chaiwala'. Sood said that he should not be compared with the PM. Speaking to a news website, he said, "Please don't compare him with me, he is a matchless personality, I am not even equal to the dust under his feet."