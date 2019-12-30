Shirdi Sai Baba Temple gets record-breaking donation of Rs 287 crore in 2019

Shirdi: The Shirdi Sai Baba Temple received a total of 287 crores 6 lakh 85 thousand rupees in donation for the year 2019. Secret donation of 156 crore 49 lakh 2350 rupees was made this year. The total donation includes 60 crores 84 lakh 8 thousand 590 rupees cash donation and 23 crores 35 lakh 90 thousand 409 rupees cheque and DD deposit.

Money orders amounting to 2 crores 17 lakh 83 thousand 515 rupees and Debit/Credit card payments of 17 crores 59 lakh 11 thousand 424 rupees were also received. Online payment of 16 crores 2 lakh 51 thousand 606 rupees was made. The donation made through gold and silver includes 19048.860 grams and 391757.470 grams of silver.

Going by the earlier records shared by Sai Baba Trust authority, the temple received a donation of Rs 14.54 crore over 11 days between December 22, 2018, to January 1, 2019. It was estimated that 9.5 lakh devotees came for darshan during this period - a higher than usual number owing to the holiday season began from Christmas last year.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple this year as well and the temple authority has decided to keep the temple open for 24 hours on December 31. The decision is taken as several devotees wanted darshan on the very first day of the year. The temple authorities are making all the required arrangements to ensure that the devotees comfortably accommodate during the rush time.

On normal routine, the temple opens at 4.30 in the morning and shuts at 10.30 in the night.