New Delhi: In a veiled attack on the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, party leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday (July 10) said that despite "betrayal" by those the party trusted, grassroot Shiv Sena workers were still with the organisation. Thackeray told mediapersons, "Those who are happy to leave should have the guts to face fresh elections. The doors of 'Matoshree' (the private residence of Thackerays) are open to all those who wish to return.”

Speaking in Mumbai's northern suburb Dahisar as part of his 'Nishtha (loyalty) Yatra', Aaditya Thackeray said those who wanted to leave Shiv Sena have gone, but the grassroot Shiv Sainiks continue to support the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. "In each constituency, we have two to three formidable Shiv Sainiks...Men and women who are ready to take on political rivals at the hustings," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against his party chief Uddhav Thackeray, triggered the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Later on June 30, he took oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra legislature secretary has issued show-cause notices to 53 out of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs-- 39 of the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray-led group. Both factions have claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and have accused each other of defying the party whip during the Assembly Speaker's election and the trust vote on July 3 and 4, respectively, and sought disqualification of the MLAs.

However, the Shinde faction has not included the name of Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray's son, in the list of MLAs against whom they have sought disqualification.

(With agency inputs)