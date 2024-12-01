Shiv Sena Plays Hardball For Home Portfolio; Shinde’s Satara Sojourn Adds To Maharashtra CM Suspense

Maharashtra CM Suspense: The Mahayuti alliance that claimed a whooping majority in the Maharashtra Assembly Election has hit roadblocks over the Chief Minister selection. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Devendra Fadnavis still remains the frontrunner in the CM race, with two Deputy Chief Ministers expected each from Shiv Sena and NCP.

Amit Shah convened with the big three of the coalition, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, in Delhi on Thursday; however, no official announcement over cabinet berths came thereafter. Another meeting in Mumbai was called off as outgoing Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took off for his native village Dare in Satara district. On Saturday, the BJP announced the date of swearing-in—December 5 at Azad Maidan, but the statement has not been able to shush the murmurs of discontent within Mahayuti camp.

Shiv Sena Demands Home Portfolio

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's independent announcement regarding the oath-taking ceremony, the move triggered unease within the Shiv Sena faction.

Eknath's Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat publicly shared the party's reasoning for claiming the home ministry portfolio. He said that in the 2022 government, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held the home department while Shinde served as the chief minister; there should naturally be a similar division this time, following the usual pattern.

“The Mahayuti must give the home department to Shiv Sena if the chief ministership goes to BJP,” Shirsat added. Speaking to PTI, he further alleged that efforts were being made to sideline Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde In Satara

The tussle over portfolios continues as caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde remains in his village, Dare, in Satara. He retreated there on Friday, citing health issues. Shinde had earlier stated that decisions by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be acceptable to him and his party. However, the BJP's offer of the deputy chief minister's post has reportedly faced resistance.

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai, from Satara district, spoke about Shinde's health, saying he has been suffering from a cough and cold. "Exertion affected him, so we advised him to take rest," Desai told reporters. He was running a temperature of 105, another aide said.

Eknath Shinde faces pressure from a section of Shiv Sena leaders who believe he should not accept the deputy CM post after serving as chief minister for over two years. Meanwhile, another faction within the party insists he must join the new government.

In the 288-member Assembly, the majority mark is 145. The BJP secured 132 seats, Shiv Sena won 57, and the NCP managed 41.