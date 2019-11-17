Shiv Sena's absence felt in NDA meeting: Chirag Paswan calls for coordination committee

NEW DELHI: Following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) meeting that took place in Delhi, NDA constituent Lok Janshakti Party`s (LJP) new chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that absence of Shiv Sena was felt at the meeting as it one of the oldest members of the NDA.

Chirag Paswan, speaking to media after the NDA meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, said, "We miss Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena was missing from the meeting."

Paswan further expressed the need for an NDA coordination committee during the NDA meeting. Chirag Paswan said that his party has asked for an NDA convenor, "especially in cases where there is annoyance", adding, "During the meeting, the LJP urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a coordination committee or appoint a convener in the NDA so that there is a better coordination and exchange of views among the alliance partners."

He said that it is a matter of concern that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) left the alliance first and then the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) did.

During the NDA meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the allies to "not let small differences come in between the alliance's benefit."

Emphasizing on the "huge family" that the NDA is, PM Modi said, "Let us work together for the people. We have been given a massive mandate, let's respect that. We are like-minded parties despite not having the same ideology. Small differences should not unsettle us." He further called for the formation of a coordination committee for better coordination among parties.

PM further said that we have to work together to ensure that the government's achievements reach the masses. The Prime Minister also informed the leaders who attended the meeting about his interaction with Indians living overseas and their changed perception about their country.

In November 2019, Paswan was unanimously elected as LJP`s new national president. Under him, the party decided to go solo in the Jharkhand assembly election as well.

