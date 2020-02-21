हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashok Chavan

Shiv Sena's stand not clear on CAA, NPR and NRC: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that Shiv Sena`s stand is not clear on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), adding that the issue will be taken by Maharashtra coordination committee.

New Delhi: Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that Shiv Sena`s stand is not clear on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), adding that the issue will be taken by Maharashtra coordination committee.

"There is a three-party alliance government in Maharashtra. Congress party has cleared its stand on CAA, NPR, and NRC. This is not for the benefit of the country. It seems that Shiv Sena`s stand is still not clear on CAA, NPR, and NRC," Chavan told ANI.

"If there is any dispute, Maharashtra coordination committee, which has leaders from three parties will discuss this and sort it out," he said.

Chavan called his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a "courtesy meeting".

The Congress leader`s remark came after Maharashtra CM Thackeray said there is no need to worry if the CAA is implemented while reiterating that NRC will not be implemented in the state.

"CAA and NRC both are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," he said.

Many non-BJP state governments, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan have refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC in their respective states.

Ashok ChavanUddhav ThackeraySonia Gandhi
