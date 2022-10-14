Shivpal Yadav drops BIG hint for Akhilesh after Mulayam Singh's demise: 'I see Netaji in ...'

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s estranged family members appear to be coming closer to each other after the death of the party patriarch. SP patriarch’s younger brother and PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav has dropped a big hint for his nephew Akhilesh Yadav – the current party chief – saying he wants to take everyone along now and follow the path shown to them by his late elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Speaking to reporters in Safai, Shivpal Yadav said, “Netaji had written a new saga of socialism. His ideology will be immortal. He used to take everyone along, I will also follow the same path.”

The PSPL also added that he “took every decision in his life only on the instructions of Netaji." In an emotional message for his estranged nephew Akhilesh, Shivpal said that he sees a “glimpse of Netaji in Akhilesh.”

Shivpal also told reporters that he would handle whatever responsibility is given to him. When quizzed about the future of PSPL, Shivpal said, "This is not the time to talk about it." However, he added that 'whatever decision he will take, it will be with the consent of everyone.'

Akhilesh Yadav, who has taken over the reins of the party in 2017, will now have to take on the responsibility of the family too. The passing away of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh has increased the burden manifold on the frail shoulders of Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav now faces the challenge of keeping the party as well as the family together because the Yadav family and the Samajwadi Party have so far existed more or less as one entity. The party has been the family and family is the party.

Till Mulayam Singh was alive, his word was the command and no one in the party or the family dared to disobey him - even though Akhilesh was the party chief. Mulayam maintained a balance in family relationships and ensured political importance to every family member. It was Mulayam who built up the largest political dynasty in the country - one in which even women got representation.

While Mulayam remained the undisputed leader of the clan, it is unlikely that Akhilesh will be accorded the same position - especially from the elders.

His uncle Shivpal has already branched out on his own after five years of a strained relationship with Akhilesh while younger sister-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav has joined the BJP. Akhilesh now faces the uphill task of keeping the family together and ensuring that his elders, Shivpal included, do not turn hostile.

His biggest test, according to family sources, will be the by-election in Mainpuri which will be necessitated by the demise of Mulayam Singh. Akhilesh will need the active support of the family to retain the seat which has been long considered an SP bastion. There are already murmurings in political circles that the BJP may play a masterstroke and convince Shivpal to contest and win his brother`s seat. If that happens, SP will lose its third bastion in a row after it lost Rampur and Azamgarh to BJP earlier this year.

Within the Samajwadi Party too, Akhilesh will have to work overtime to keep the flock together. Till now, the disgruntled elements used to rush to Mulayam Singh with their grievances and Mulayam would pacify them and ensure that they returned with a smile. Akhilesh will have to make himself more accessible to workers and receptive to suggestions-more so if they come from the veterans in the party.

(With Agency Inputs)