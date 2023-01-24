Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Rahul Gandhi, says 'Congress's DNA is in favour of Pakistan'

There has been an uproar in the political corridors after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's statement on the Pulwama attack and surgical strike. The phase of political rhetoric is going on regarding this. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh. He said that this was an attempt to bring down the morale of the army.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Congress's DNA is in favour of Pakistan. They are asking for proof of a surgical strike. It's an attempt to demoralize the Army. Rahul Gandhi ji what kind of Bharat Jodo yatra is this? The tukde-tukde gang is walking with you." Attacking the Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh was once a stronghold of SIMI under the rule of Digvijaya Singh." He said that at least the Congress should not try and commit the sin of lowering the morale of the army.

#WATCH | Congress's DNA is in favour of Pakistan. They are asking for proof of surgical strike. It's an attempt to demoralize Army. Rahul Gandhi ji what kind of Bharat Jodo yatra is this? Tukde-tukde gang is walking with you: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/m5QByTHwbW January 24, 2023

Controversial Statement of Digvijaya Singh

Significantly, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached Jammu on Monday. During this, Digvijaya Singh asked for proof of the surgical strike and accused the BJP-led Union government of spreading lies. Digvijaya said, "They (the Centre) keep harping on surgical strikes. They talk about how many were killed in surgical strikes but there is no proof of that." Also, Digvijay Singh said, "Where did the terrorist get 300 kg RDX in the Pulwama incident? 40 of our CRPF jawans were martyred in Pulwama. CRPF officials had requested PM Modi that personnel should be airlifted, but PM Modi didn't agree. How did such a lapse take place? Till date, no report on Pulwama has been placed before Parliament."

Elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh in the month of November this year and, meanwhile, the politics of the state here is also heating up, as this time the process of allegations and counter-allegations between Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior Congress leaders seem to be intensifying.