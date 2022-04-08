New Delhi: A day after the appalling picture of Youtuber, journalists being stripped in a Madhy Police station went viral, the station in charge of Kotwali Sidhi and a sub-inspector were suspended in relation to the matter, ANI reported.

The suspension comes after the SHO gave shocking justification for the act and said that their clothes were taken off so that no one could die by suicide using their clothes.

MP | Police station in-charge Kotwali Sidhi and a sub-inspector suspended and attached to the Police Lines in connection with the matter where a group of men, including a journalist & YouTuber, was seen only in their underwear inside a police station in a viral photo (in pic). pic.twitter.com/sJLJDQPX1T — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

“We keep them in jail in this way so that they cannot commit suicide using their clothes," ANI quoted SHO Manoj Soni as saying.

Photographs and videos of a group of half-naked men standing at a police station in Madhya Pradesh have surfaced on social media on Thursday wherein a local YouTube journalist could be seen as well.

On the incident, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Manoj Shrivastava said that some people were creating a ruckus outside the police station in support of an accused arrested under the IT Act. The police tried to pacify them many times, but in spite of that, they started shouting slogans against the administration.

Meanwhile, as per the local journalist, he along with others were arrested while they had gone to the police station to enquire about Neeraj Kunder -- a theatre artiste arrested for allegedly using abusive language against a BJP legislator and his son.

"I am working as a freelance journalist and recently I had filed a report that was deemed to be against Kedarnath Shukla and because of that news, I was targeted," the journalist told IANS.

The images and video of the incident that went viral on social media took place on April 2.

Live TV