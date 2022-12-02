topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAPE

Shocker: Woman, raped multiple times, tries to set herself on fire in Odisha Court

The woman who is married alleged that she was first raped in October of last year. After that, the accused was arrested. However after being released on bail he allegedly raped her again

Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 11:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • 30 years woman raped multiple times
  • She tried to set herself on fir at court complex

Trending Photos

Shocker: Woman, raped multiple times, tries to set herself on fire in Odisha Court

Berhampur: A 30-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped multiple times, tried to set herself on fire at a court complex in Odisha's Ganjam district on Friday, seeking justice, but was rescued by an alert officer, police said. The incident happened at the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court in Berhampur, they said. Constable Rashmi Ranjan Das, who was on security duty at the spot, rescued the woman immediately after she poured kerosene on herself, they added. The woman was briefly detained at the BN Pur police station, and was let go after questioning, police said.

The woman, who is married, alleged that she was first raped in October of last year. After that, the accused was arrested. However, after being released on bail, he allegedly raped her again along with a friend on November 14 this year. The accused man was arrested again, but the woman was seeking the arrest of his friend, and his mother who was guarding the house when they were allegedly raping her, police said.

Also Read: MCD Polls 2022: ‘Arvind Kejriwal wiped out rights of Dalits, minorities with his JHADOO,’ says Congress

The woman's husband lives in Hyderabad for livelihood. He used to send her money through the accused man's bank account, they said. On Monday, a 51-year-old man named in at least four criminal cases threatened SDJM Prangya Paramita Parihari with a knife in the court. Lawyers rescued the judge and handed the accused to police.

Live Tv

rapesets fireOdishaCourtSub-Divisional Judicial MagistratePrangya Paramita ParihariMarried

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend