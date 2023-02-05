topStoriesenglish2569827
Shocking: 2 Men Brutally Thrash Bank Employee in Gujarat's Nadiad; Arrested

When the other staff tried to intervene, the second accused began kicking the victim at Bank of India's Nadiad branch in Gujarat.

Feb 05, 2023
  • Two people were arrested for assaulting a Bank of India employee
  • They allegedly threatened to murder the officer as well
  • The victim claimed he was slapped and kicked by the accused

Nadiad (Gujarat): The police have arrested two persons for assaulting an employee at Bank of India's (BOI) Nadiad branch. Manish Dhangar is serving as an officer with the Bank of India's Nadiad-Kapadwanj branch, handling the loan desk. In his complaint, Dhangar said, "On Friday afternoon, a customer named Samarth Brahmbhatt reached the branch and started beating me. He slapped me three to four times and even kicked me. When the other staff tried to intervene, Samarth`s friend Parth, who was accompanying him, kicked me."

According to Dhangar, Samarth was angry with him and the bank because repeated calls were made to him to submit a copy of his house insurance policy.

Samarth had threatened over phone that he will not submit the insurance policy.

Samarth had taken a home loan from the bank. During audit, it was found that the customer had not submitted his house insurance policy, which was required since the house was not mortgaged with the bank.

The police have arrested both accused persons.

