Shocking accident claims 6 lives in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin announces 1 lakh solatium

Chennai: Six men were killed and four others were injured when their van collided with a container truck near here on Wednesday, and Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 1 lakh for each of the deceased. When Stalin learned of the accident, he dispatched Minister for MSMEs Tha Mo Anbarasan to the scene and render all assistance, according to an official release here. The CM ordered the best medical care for those injured and financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the families of the four men killed in the accident. Stalin expressed his condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased.

The accident happened in the Chengelpet district in the early hours of December 7, and the passengers were on their way back to Chennai from Tiruvannamalai. Three of the accident victims were between the ages of 28 and 33, a man was 70, and two others were 55 and 65. Four men were injured and are being treated at Chengelpet Government Medical College Hospital. They are all from the nearby suburb of Pozhichalur. Road accidents are becoming increasingly severe. On December 2, 2022, two teenagers who did not have a valid driving licence were killed when the two-wheeler in which they were riding rammed into a road divider after the rider attempted to avoid a goods carrier, according to officials.

The deceased were identified as Praveen (19) and Hari (17) of Thanthai Periyar Nagar. While Praveen was riding the bike, Hari was filming. The video surfaced on social media sites on Friday. The incident occurred Tuesday at Taramani Link road, Chennai. Police said that the bike was, overspeeding and at the time of the accident, the speed was 114 km per hour.

On spotting a goods carrier in the opposite direction, Praveen applied the brake but he lost control of the bike which rammed into the vehicle. The horrific mishap was also recorded on the helmet camera and went viral. While Praveen died on the same day, Hari passed away at a hospital on Wednesday. Police have registered a case and commenced an investigation.

