Rajasthan: Man gets wife killed in road accident for insurance money

Rajasthan: A man allegedly hired a history sheeter to get his wife killed as he wanted to avail an insurance amount of Rs 1.90 crore, police said.

On October 5, Shalu who has been killed was on her way with her cousin Raju to a temple on a motorcycle as her husband Mahesh Chand requested for the same. However, at around 4.45 am, an SUV hit their vehicle and the woman died on the spot. Her cousin, too, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

“It initially seemed to be a case of road accident and her family members also suspected this. However, during the probe, it was revealed that Chand had conspired to kill his wife for her insurance money," DCP Jaipur West Vandita Rana informed.

"The accident was planned and plotted by one Mahesh who was the husband of the victim Shalu," DCP Rana added.

The police further informed that the duo tied the knot in 2015. However, they did not live together. "Shalu filed a case against Mahesh once. He got closer to Shalu again, and later he signed her up for insurance in which, if she lost her life in an accident he would receive Rs 1.99 crore insurance claim," Rana further said.

Mahesh Chand persuaded Shalu to visit a particular temple as he had made a wish and it is necessary to visit the temple to get it fulfilled. On October 5, while on their way to the temple, Shalu and Raju were chased by four people in an SUV who hit their motorcycle and as per the information, Mahesh Chand following the SUV on a motorcycle."Four accused have been arrested so far and two persons are still on the run," DCP added.