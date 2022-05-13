Shocking! Strange metal balls fall from space in Gujarat, details here

New Delhi: Residents of Gujarat’s Anand district woke up to a surprise on Thursday as they witnessed a peculiar metal ball that fell from space. Yes! Right from the space.

According to media reports, small fragments of what is suspected to be the debris from space fell in three locations in Anand district — Bhalej, Khambholaj, and Rampura.

The ball-like object was found by the baffled villagers on Thursday evening and they immediately called the local police.

Also Read: Do aliens exist? Researchers release 'Best-ever UFO picture', netizens baffled

As per the Indian Express reported, the object is a large, black metal ball weighing around 5 kg, which fell in Bhalej at around 4:45 pm. Similar instances were reported in Khambholaj and Rampura. The three villages are located within 15 kilometres of each other. The local police were called in by the villagers.

Also Read: Restaurant owner tries to send Kebab into space, here's what happened next- WATCH

The district police have noted the incident and called in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts to begin a probe, Indian Express reported.

The metal ball was suspected to be satellite debris.

“The first ball fell around 4.45 pm and shortly there were similar reports from two other locations… No injury or casualty has occurred as fortunately, the debris fell away from a house in Khambholaj while in the other two places it fell in an open area. We are not sure what kind of space debris this is but it has fallen from the sky as per accounts of villagers” Anand Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajiaan told The Indian Express.