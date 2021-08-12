Shocking! Telangana man keeps grandfather's body in fridge

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man in Telangana placed the body of his grandfather in the fridge as he did not have money to perform his last rites, IANS quoted police officials as saying.

The incident which occured at Parkala in Warangal district came to light after neighbours complained to police about foul smell coming from the house.

During their search of the house, the police found the body of 93-year-old Balaiah, a retired teacher and a native of Kamareddy, in the fridge. His grandson Nikhil, 23, revealed that the old man died of ill health three days ago. He also told the police that he kept the body in the fridge as he had no money to perform the final rites.

A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaramaiah said. The investigation is underway and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Balaiah was living with his grandson Nikhil in rented accommodation. They were running the household from Balaiah’s pension. The police are also probing the angle if Nikhil kept the body in the fridge to ensure that the pension does not stop, the news agency reported.

