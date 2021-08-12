हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Telangana

Shocking! Telangana man keeps grandfather's body in fridge

The incident which occured at Parkala in Warangal district came to light after neighbours complained to police about foul smell coming from the house.

Shocking! Telangana man keeps grandfather&#039;s body in fridge
Representational image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man in Telangana placed the body of his grandfather in the fridge as he did not have money to perform his last rites, IANS quoted police officials as saying. 

The incident which occured at Parkala in Warangal district came to light after neighbours complained to police about foul smell coming from the house.

During their search of the house, the police found the body of 93-year-old Balaiah, a retired teacher and a native of Kamareddy, in the fridge. His grandson Nikhil, 23, revealed that the old man died of ill health three days ago. He also told the police that he kept the body in the fridge as he had no money to perform the final rites. 

A case of death under suspicious circumstances has been registered, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaramaiah said. The investigation is underway and the body has been sent for an autopsy. 

Balaiah was living with his grandson Nikhil in rented accommodation. They were running the household from Balaiah’s pension. The police are also probing the angle if Nikhil kept the body in the fridge to ensure that the pension does not stop, the news agency reported. 

(With IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TelanganacrimeTelangana police
Next
Story

COVID-19: Maharashtra adds 20 more cases of Delta plus variant, bringing total to 65

Must Watch

PT27M33S

DNA: Olympics medalists are made by determination, not supplements!