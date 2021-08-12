हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanpur

Shocking: Kanpur man kills wife with a spade and then tells police to pick her body

According to the Circle Officer, Bhognipur, Prabhat Kumar said the accused husband, Ram Kumar, a street vendor, asked the police to visit his house where his wife Uma`s body was lying.

Image for representational use only

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 23-year-old wife with a spade in Kanpur Dehat and then walked to the police station to tell the police to pick up his wife`s body. His in-laws insist it's dowry death. 

Circle Officer, Bhognipur, Prabhat Kumar said the accused husband, Ram Kumar, a street vendor, asked the police to visit his house where his wife Uma`s body was lying.

The circle officer said the couple had frequent arguments over the wife`s visiting her parents` home regularly. Late Tuesday there was again one such quarrel when she attacked the husband with a brick, and he reciprocated with the spade.

When she fell unconscious, he dragged her to their room and left for the police station. Kanpur Police later recovered the spade from the room. Uma`s father Chandrapal, who also reached the spot, told investigators that there was a function at his home for which his daughter Uma also came.

Two days back, Ram Kumar had taken Uma from her house. "My daughter has been murdered for dowry," said Chandrapal. Later, he filed a complaint accusing his son-in-law Ram Kumar, mother-in-law, father-in-law and other relatives of being involved in the murder of his daughter.

"Accused Ram Kumar was sent to jail on Wednesday," the circle officer said.

