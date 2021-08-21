Shocking! Two Russian women found dead in North Goa, one found hanging

New Delhi: The mysterious death of two Russian women rocked Goa on Saturday (August 21). In two separate incidents, the women were found dead at their residences at a beach village in North Goa on two consecutive days, the police said.

A 24-year-old Alexandra Djavi was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her rented place late on Thursday, the police informed, while the body of Ekaterina Titova (34) was recovered from her apartment on Friday, PTI cited a senior police officer as saying.

"They were staying at different places in Siolim village. No injury marks were found on their bodies, but we are investigating both the cases from all the angles," the officer added.

As per early investigation, the two deceased women were not related to each other, he said.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena, prima facie, ruled out any kind of foul play, IANS reported. "Prima facie cause of death was asserted as hanging and in the other case a 34-year-old Russian passport holder lady was found dead in her bedroom. In both cases we are following legal procedure, which is, we have informed the embassy to appoint a representative and inquest proceedings in the meantime are ongoing," Saxena said.

Meanwhile, a Russian consulate lawyer revealed that Alexandra Djavi was previously harassed in Chennai in 2019 by a photographer for sexual favours. The Goa-based lawyer Vikram Varma said, "Regarding the 24-year-old, Alexandra, we have received information that she had been blackmailed in 2019 for sexual favours and after a preliminary enquiry, the Chennai Police had registered an FIR. But this is preliminary information and we hope that the Goa Police will investigate the matter thoroughly and rule out any possible suspicion in her death.”

(With agency inputs)

Live TV