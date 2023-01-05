Shocking video: Indore man dies of heart attack during workout in gym

Indore: In another shocking case of person collapsing while working out, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore died of a heart attack while exercising in a gym on Thursday. The incident took place in the scheme number 78 area of Indore when a hotel owner died of a heart attack after exercising. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen sweating after walking on the treadmill. When he took off his jacket, he started feeling dizzy and tried to take support from a table kept nearby, but collapsed. Some youths working out in the gym took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the incident took place at Gold's Gym, Scheme No. 78, where Pradeep Raghuvanshi, the owner of Hotel Vrindavan, had an attack. 55-year-old Pradeep got an attack while walking on the treadmill. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He used to exercise in the gym for two hours every day.

According to the close relatives of the hotelier, his son was about to get married after a few days. Raghuvanshi was one of the close aides of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Earlier in 2022, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, and comedian Raju Srivastava had also collapsed in the gym and passed away. In 2021, southern superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, also 46, died after he had a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym.