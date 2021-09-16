Delhi sees less crime against women in 2020, offences against states down by 26%: NCRB

New Delhi: The national capital saw almost 25 per cent less crime against women in 2020 as compared to 2019 following the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2020, 10,093 cases were reported in the city against 13,395 cases in 2019 which is 24.65 per cent less than the previous year. Delhi reported 997 cases of rape in 2020, the highest in the UTs.

In 2020, Delhi reported 1,840 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage their modesty, 2,938 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women, nine cases of attempt to commit rape and one murder with rape or gangrape, the data said.

The Delhi Police have always emphasised that women safety is one of the top priorities for them. According to the NCRB data, the national capital registered 2,557 cases of cruelty by husband or his relatives (section 498 A of the IPC) last year.

A total of 416 cases were registered of insulting the modesty of women and 110 cases of dowry deaths (section 304B of the IPC) were registered in 2020, it stated. Last year, there were two cases of acid attack (section 326A of the IPC), it added.

Offences against states down by 26% in 2020

The offences against the states were down by 26.68 per cent in 2020 as 5,613 offences were reported in the year 2020 as against 7,656 cases in 2019, the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) said in its latest report.

According to the data, Uttar Pradesh recorded 2,217 cases during the last year while the numbers were 2107 in 2019, followed by Tamil Nadu (668) and Assam (333).

Jammu and Kashmir reported 317 offences against the state which was 284 in 2019. A total of 66 cases of sedition under Section 124A of the IPC were reported in 2020.

As many as 75 cases were reported under imputation and assertions prejudicial to national integration, 4,498 cases were filed under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 503 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, while 36 cases were filed under the Official Secrets Act in 2020.

In the UT of J&K, 287 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2020, two for sedition, eight for imputation and assertions prejudicial to national integration, and 13 under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

A total of 169 cases were registered under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act in Manipur in 2020, followed by Jharkhand (86), Assam (76) and Uttar Pradesh (72).

Out of 36 cases reported under the Official Secrets Act, Maharashtra reported 10 cases in 2020, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (6 each), and Punjab (4).

Live TV