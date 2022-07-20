Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a woman sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down by a speeding vehicle during an anti-crime checking drive here in the wee hours on Wednesday. According to reports, the woman SI, who was posted as in charge of Tupudana, signalled the pickup van to stop but the vehicle did not stop and ran over the police officer. The driver managed to run away from the spot but was later arrested.

After this incident, senior police officials reached the spot and took the body of the Sub Inspector into their possession. The incident reportedly took place at 3 am on Wednesday, when an anti-crime checking drive was being conducted in Tupudana.

In a similar incident in Haryana on Tuesday, a senior police official was mowed down by the mining mafia in the village Pachgaon under Nuh district.

Reports say that DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi had reached the spot after receiving information about the illegal mining. He was run over by a dumper when he tried to stop the vehicle laden with stones. Surendra Singh died on the spot after coming under the tyre of the vehicle.

Reacting to the shocking incident, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that the state government will deploy police to take strict action against the accused, who killed the senior police official. Anil Vij told ANI, "I have ordered to take strict actions against the accused. We will deploy police and force in the area and no one will be spared."