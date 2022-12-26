topStoriesenglish
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Poonawala to undergo Voice sampling test TODAY

The Delhi Police seeks to collect a voice sample from Aftab in order to evaluate the case's videos and audio, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The voice sampling test of accused Aftab will be conducted today as the investigation into the murder of Shraddha progresses, according to the media reports. The Delhi Police's request for authorization to record Aftab Amin Poonawala's voice was granted by a Delhi court on Friday. In order to listen to the videos and audio associated with the case, the Delhi Police needs to have a sample of Aftab's voice.

The accused does not have the right to object to providing a voice sample, the court stated when granting permission. The accused must be brought to CFSL at CBI headquarters on Monday at 10 am, per the court's order. The primary suspect in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Aftab Poonawalla, was brought to the CBI headquarters for the voice sample test today. 

Aftab is suspected of killing his live-in spouse Shraddha by strangling her and dismembering her body into 35 pieces. Additionally, he is accused of chilling the cut body parts before dumping them in Gurugram and Delhi's forests. Aftab, who admitted to killing Shraddha and dismembering her body into 35 pieces, was accused by police of providing false information.

 

