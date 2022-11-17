Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Amin Poonawalla has ERASED all evidence; I won’t rest till he is hanged, says victim’s father

NEW DELHI: Vikas Walker, the father of Shraddha Walkar who was brutally murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonalwalla, has said that he won’t rest till his daughter’s killer is hanged to death by the court. Speaking to reporters, Vikas Walkar alleged that Aftab is veery cleaver and he has erased all evidence against him. “Aftab is clever and has erased the evidence in the last 5-6 months. So, Police will face a little difficulty in bringing out the truth. I won't rest until Aftab is given a death sentence,” Vikas Walker told ANI.

Grief-stricken father of the deceased further said, “Delhi Police realised that Aftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks truth. So, they applied for Narco test. I feel I'm about to get justice. If he has done crime, he should be hanged. I always felt that he's lying. I had told Mumbai and Delhi Police about it.”

Water Bill A Big Lead: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has come across a fresh lead in the investigation of the Shraddha Walker murder case, in which they have found a pending water bill in accused Aftab Poonawalla`s flat, given the circumstances that 20,000 litres of water in Delhi is provided free by the government, according to the sources.

The Delhi Police will present the accused before Saket Court today and seek his further custody. According to the sources, the police received information from the neighbours of Aftab that he has an outstanding water bill of Rs 300.The police are likely to investigate this angle as the Delhi government gives 20,000 litres of water for free. Two neighbours living on the floor above Aftab had informed the police that the water bill of all the floors comes to zero, except for Aftab`s, who had an outstanding due of Rs 300, thus rising suspicion.

"After the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill. Neighbours told the Police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building`s water tank," the sources said. The police have also got the information that in the rent agreement which was made, Aftab had put Shraddha`s name first and his own name at the last.

"The flat owner knew that they are not a married couple. They were given the flat through a broker. Aftab used to deposit Rs 9,000 into the account of the owner between 8 and 10 of every month," the sources said. The water bill is also likely to play an important role in the investigation. Today, if the court grants further custody to the police, they are likely to investigate this angle as well, according to the sources.

Search on for Shraddha's remaining body parts, DNA samples taken

The 26-year-old girl, a call-centre employee from Mumbai was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawalla, in the national capital on May 18. Aftab Amin Poonawala had allegedly strangulated Walker to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital, according to his confession before the Delhi Police.

Earlier, Delhi Police, which is probing the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, took the DNA samples of Shraddha`s father Vikas Walker so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched. According to top sources of Delhi Police, about 10-13 bones have been recovered from the forest.

They have been sent to the forensic lab to find out whether the bones belonged to Shraddha or those of an animal. As the investigators dig deeper into the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi Police have found blood stains in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla`s flat in Delhi`s Chhatarpur.

The blood samples have been sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it is. Sources said Police are also scanning the CCTV to find out whom Aftab was meeting these days.

"A lot of work has to be done. The weapon, Shraddha`s head and mobile phone are yet to be traced. The clothes worn by Aftab and Shraddha on the day of the murder have not been found. These clothes were thrown in a garbage-moving vehicle," sources said.

Delhi Police recovered a bag of Shraddha in Aftab`s house, which has her belongings. The bag has to be now identified with Shraddha`s family. Delhi Police had applied for the Narco test of the Aftab on Saturday but till now no permission has been granted by the Court, sources said.

Aftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha`s father. Aftab had attempted to dupe the police of Delhi and Mumbai in the initial days of the investigation. Aftab had tried to hide the murder of Shraddha by removing any physical evidence, however, he had left the digital evidence that the police traced to reach the truth of the case.

When Delhi Police initiated the investigation, Aftab had told the police that Shraddha had left the house on May 22 (Shraddha was killed on May 18), after a fight. He said that she had only carried her phone with herself and had left her belongings in his flat. He claimed that she was unreachable and he had not come in contact with her since then, according to the police sources.

