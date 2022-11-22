Shraddha Walkar Murder: Delhi court to decide on plea seeking polygraph test on Aftab Amin Poonawalla

New Delhi: Delhi Police is expected to seek an extension of the custody of Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar as his custody ends on Tuesday even as the court’s nod for conducting a polygraph test on him is still awaited. While Delhi Police is still searching for the key evidence - the murder weapon – in the sensational murder case, authorities have abandoned efforts to drain a pond where some of her body parts were suspected to be dumped by the accused.

The Delhi Police has moved a lower court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab as he has been misleading the investigators. Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla of Saket Court referred the matter to Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore, who earlier granted permission for a narco analysis test on Aftab. The court is likely to hear the plea on Tuesday.

According to sources, Aaftab is to be produced before the court after the expiry of his five-day police custody today. Delhi police had earlier submitted in court that Aftab was giving wrong information and misleading the investigation. The plea for a polygraph test is the second scientific examination that Delhi police sought to conduct on Aaftab. On Thursday, the court ordered Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory to conduct a narco test on Aaftab within five days.

However, the court directed the investigating officer in the case not to use third-degree on the accused as it extended its custody by a further five days. Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore had allowed the application seeking permission for a narco analysis test on Aaftab.

The questioning of Aftab Ameen Poonawalla has revealed that Aftab on May 6 along with Shraddha visited Tosh in Himachal Pradesh and bought `weed` there. The police have also collected some digital evidence which corroborated with his words. "He had visited Tosh a couple of times earlier also with his friends and had bought weed, as he is fond of it," a source said.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a few bills from the 28-year-old Aftab`s rented accommodation in the Chattarpur area, and both have different mobile numbers on it. "A mover and packers bill from Mumbai`s Vasai to Delhi was found and another was a refrigerator bill which Aftab had bought from Tilak Electronic shop in Delhi," the source said.

After allegedly murdering Shraddha (27), Aftab used her phone number when he bought the fridge that he allegedly used to store her chopped body parts, said sources.

Aftab had killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and then chopped her body into many pieces. Delhi Police, along with a team of forensic experts, has closely examined Aftab’s rented accommodation in Chattarpur locality, taken blood samples and sealed it till their investigation is underway.

"Following up on the disclosures by Aftab, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where several bones have been seized," said the official. To ascertain whether the bones are that of Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for DNA analysis.

The DNA test report is likely to come in another 15 days.