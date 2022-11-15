Shraddha Walkar murder: Inside the social media presence of a killer, Aaftab Poonawalla

NEW DELHI: Twenty-eight-year-old Aaftab Poonawalla who allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi portrayed himself to be a feminist and liberal on his social media profiles. The Delhi murder which has shocked the nation has led to a great interest in the accused Aaftab's social media presence by netizens. After scouring through his social media posts, netizens reshared many of them on Twitter and shared their opinions on them. Reportedly, Aaftab shared posts on women empowerment, LGBTQ rights, and water conservation. He also shared a post to dissuade people from bursting crackers on Diwali.

In March 2016 around the time when the festival of Holi is celebrated Aaftab Poonawalla shared a post about water conservation.

In 2015, he changed his Facebook profile picture by adding the colours of the LGBTQ community to his photo.

In the same year (2015), Aaftab shared a post as a way to dissuade people from bursting crackers on Diwali. The poster read, "This Diwali, burst your ego, not crackers"

Aaftab Poonawalla who had studied hotel management ran a food blog on Instagram where he shared food photography.

Why did Aaftab Poonawalla kill Shraddha?

Delhi Police claimed that Shraddha was murdered in May this year. Within a month after moving to Delhi from Mumbai, Aftab killed his lover and live-in partner. Why did he kill Shraddha? Aftab told the police that Shraddha was pressuring him about marriage. But he really wanted to stay at the live-in. They used to quarrel about this. He killed because of that. The police came to know that Aftab had the habit of interacting with girls on dating apps and creating relationships. Shraddha also got to know that. The dispute between the two reached its peak.