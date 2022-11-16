Shraddha Walker's 'killer' Aaftab Poonawalla may undergo Narco test - Here's what it means

New Delhi: In another twist in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Saket court approved a narco test of Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla who is accused of killing Walker. The Delhi police approached the court on Wednesday morning (Nov 16) to seek permission for the test. They claimed Poonawalla was not cooperating with the officials in the investigation and hence required a narco test.

How did Aaftab confess to his crimes?

When Aaftab was initially questioned by the police, he claimed that the victim, Shraddha had left their Delhi home on May 22. However, the cops noticed that her belongings were still at the house. Aaftab then changed his account of events again and said that she only took her phone when she left. He also said that the two hadn't spoken since the day she left. Since the cops were not satisfied with his explanation, they tried to track Shraddha's digital devices and found it to show Mehrauli as the location.

After his story was disproved, Aaftab confessed that he killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He was then arrested on November 12 and was taken to his house in Chattarpur where he was asked to recreate the crime.

What is a Narco test?

The person on whom the test is performed is administered an injection of sodium pentothal, informally called - the Truth Serum. This chemical is supposed to lower a person's inhibitions and make them more honest. It is supposed to make them speak more freely. The person is said to have entered a hypnotic state. It requires the approval of a court and the person upon whom it is being performed.